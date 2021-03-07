Signaturefd LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $287.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

