Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

