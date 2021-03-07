Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

