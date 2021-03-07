Signaturefd LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $223.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

