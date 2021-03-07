Signaturefd LLC Sells 19 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $624.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.84 and a 200-day moving average of $628.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

