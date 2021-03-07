Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stake Lifted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.65% of Silk Road Medical worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,910,892. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

