SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $96.42. Approximately 590,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 290,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $612,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,546 shares of company stock worth $4,126,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SiTime by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiTime by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

