Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.02. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.