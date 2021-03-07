Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

TSE SKE opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.36. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

