Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

