Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $2.32

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $46.33 million and $7.07 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.32 or 0.00474132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00068972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00467221 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

