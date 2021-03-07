Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.45 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,216 shares of company stock worth $7,962,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

