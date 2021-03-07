Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $47.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 364,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.