Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Société BIC Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

