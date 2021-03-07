Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading 7.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) traded up 7.9% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.76. 623,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 334,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock worth $6,112,204 over the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.