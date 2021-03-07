SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

