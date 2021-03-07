SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,837,000.

SRLN opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

