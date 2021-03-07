Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

