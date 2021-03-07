Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21% Azul -118.30% N/A -17.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27 Azul 1 6 2 0 2.11

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 23.11%. Azul has a consensus target price of $20.66, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Azul’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.88 $335.26 million $5.09 6.76 Azul $2.78 billion 3.04 -$608.94 million $2.63 7.66

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Azul on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

