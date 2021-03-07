Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Critical Review

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.71 $21.14 million $1.40 16.81 ACNB $87.73 million 3.10 $23.72 million N/A N/A

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats ACNB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of April 16, 2020, it operated through a network of 41 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 21 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; five community banking offices located in Frederick County and seven community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

