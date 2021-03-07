Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

