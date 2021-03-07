Stakenet Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $89,910.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00420202 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005635 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.06 or 0.03819667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00040605 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,747,888 coins and its circulating supply is 113,747,467 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

