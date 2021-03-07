Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.96.

STN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 85,886 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

