State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 128,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

