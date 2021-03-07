State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $909,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 26.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

