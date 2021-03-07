State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.45 million, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.