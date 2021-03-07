Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $8.15 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $9,828.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018496 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,822,941 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

