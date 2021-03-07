Steven James Smith Sells 2,180 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

