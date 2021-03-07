Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $54.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

