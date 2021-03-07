Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

