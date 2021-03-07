Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

