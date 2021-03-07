STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post sales of $6.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $23.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 281,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

