Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 3,571 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

