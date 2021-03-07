Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 3.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $46,734,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 9,858,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,871. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

