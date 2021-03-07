Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $46.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $46.51 for the year.

Get Straumann alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SAUHF stock opened at $1,148.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Straumann has a twelve month low of $575.00 and a twelve month high of $1,371.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,116.39.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.