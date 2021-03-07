StrongHands (SHND) Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.47 million and $472.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,393,047,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,979,853,032 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

