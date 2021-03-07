Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 28th total of 392,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.