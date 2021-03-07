SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 949,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

