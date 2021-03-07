SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunOpta traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. 2,850,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,281,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.