SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $269,829.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,144,175 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.