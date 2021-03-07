Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading 15.1% Higher

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. 2,712,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,508,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

