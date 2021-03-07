SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 599,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,733. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

