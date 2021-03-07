SVB Leerink Boosts Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.48 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

