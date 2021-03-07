SVB Leerink Comments on Provention Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

