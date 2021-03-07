SVB Leerink Cuts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $15.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

