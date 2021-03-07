SVB Leerink Increases Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $54.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

