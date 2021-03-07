SVB Leerink Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $148.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.