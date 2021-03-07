Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

