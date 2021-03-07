T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $2.40 to $1.65. The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.77. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 161,423 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTOO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

