Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 415,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.02 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

